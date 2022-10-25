Crime Woman charged in North Reading hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in wagon The 39-year-old Andover woman will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

A 39-year-old Andover woman has been charged in connection with a North Reading hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child.

The alleged perpetrator, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, according to a press release from the North Reading Police Department.

North Reading police responded to the scene on Lakeside Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at about 7:40 a.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls that a young child, who was being pulled in a wagon by their parent, had been hit by a car. The driver had not stopped after the incident, police said.

The 4-year-old was reportedly evaluated by EMS at the scene and treated at an area hospital before being released.

Police soon identified the Andover woman as the driver and contacted her, leading her to turn herself in without incident, the department said.

No further information was immediately available.