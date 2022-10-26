Crime Boston police seek public’s help identifying alleged credit card fraudster Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are requesting the public's help in identifying this person, pictured here from three different angles, in relation to credit card fraud that allegedly occurred in various locations throughout the city on Oct. 23. Boston Police Department

Detectives in Roxbury and Dorchester are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of credit card fraud around Boston.

Boston police released photos of the suspect on the department’s social media and blog, noting that the person is sought in connection to a series of credit card fraud incidents that allegedly occurred in various locations throughout the city on Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Police did not provide further details about the nature of the credit card fraud or where these incidents allegedly took place.

See a post from the department below: