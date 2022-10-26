Crime New photos released of Jamaica Plain sexual assault suspect Police believe the suspect is responsible for an aggravated sexual assault and a home invasion. Boston police believe the man in these photos is responsible for a sexual assault and home invasion that happened around noon on Monday in Jamaica Plain Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department released new photos of a sexual assault suspect they are hoping the public can help identify.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they are investigating this man in connection with a sexual assault and home invasion that happened around noon on Monday at a home on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s who is over six feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively investigating this crime. Anyone with any information about this suspect or the crime is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Releases New Photographs of Suspect Wanted in Connection to Aggravated Sexual Assault and Home Invasion in Jamaica Plain https://t.co/LEcTKdfBRu pic.twitter.com/gF9FOvSKN1 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 26, 2022