Crime Man fatally shot inside Dorchester barber shop "This is another heinous act that we have had recently."

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in a Dorchester barber shop, police said.

Boston police responding to Celebrity Cuts Barber Shop at 145 Washington St. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man died on scene, police said in a statement.

“This is another heinous act that we have had recently,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters. “We are doing all we can to make sure we are focusing on the right people to prevent this and certainly catch the perpetrators.”

No arrests have been made, officials said, but they confirmed it was not a random act of violence. Police are looking for the community’s help to identify the shooter.

“We need the public’s help with this,” Cox said. “This stuff needs to stop, and we are going to make sure we are focusing in all the places we need to be to make sure we curtail some of this stuff that is going on out here.”

Anyone with any information is advised to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. To assist anonymously, community members can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).