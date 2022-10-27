Crime 3 Worcester officers injured when peeing ex-employee leads police on high-speed chase As an officer was trying to de-escalate the situation at the driver's side window, Alfred Miron allegedly shifted his car into drive, dragging the officer with him.

Three Worcester police officers were injured Tuesday while responding to a trespassing incident in which a disgruntled ex-employee of a Franklin Street business was allegedly spotted peeing on the garage doors of his former workplace.

Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston had a no trespassing order by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from Worcester police.

When officers responded to the scene at 360 Franklin St. at about 4:20 p.m., they tried to speak with Miron and asked him to get out of his car, which was parked outside the garage, but he refused, police said.

As officers continued to try to talk with him, Miron started his car, backed it into a cruiser, and “the tires of his vehicle began to spin as he pushed his car up against the cruiser creating a cloud of smoke,” according to the release.

As an officer was trying to de-escalate the situation at the driver’s side window, Miron allegedly shifted his car into drive, dragging the officer with him.

As Miron switched into reverse, striking the cruiser again, the officer was able to free himself, police reported.

Officers said they then had to run out of the way to avoid being hit by Miron, who allegedly started speeding around the parking lot before driving away.

Jumping into their cruisers, the officers began a high-speed chase after Miron, who went down Grafton Street, onto I-290, and then onto Plantation Street, according to officials.

Police said Miron drove on the wrong side of the road both on Grafton and Plantation streets, ignoring traffic lights and signs and almost hitting a cruiser again in the process.

The chase came to an end when Miron crashed his car into another vehicle after running a red light at the intersection of Plantation and Lincoln streets, police said.

Police were able to arrest Miron, but not before he allegedly attacked the officer who tried to remove him from his car.

The driver of the other vehicle, which was hit in the intersection, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Miron now faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts), trespassing, willful and malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of property damage, operating recklessly so as to endanger, and failure to stop for police.

Two of the three officers who were injured during this incident required medical care. They were treated an area hospital and release.

Miron was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.