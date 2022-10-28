Crime Police arrest 18-year-old after reports of loaded gun prompt Southie school lockdown Jamari Searcy faces firearm-related charges in connection to the incident.

Boston police arrested a teenager Friday after reports of a person with a loaded gun at a South Boston high school put the campus on lockdown.

Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston, was arrested around noon Friday after officers responded to a call for a person with a gun at the Excel High School at 95 G St. Searcy faces firearm-related charges. He could face more charges after investigators follow up on reports that he allegedly brought the gun onto school property.

According to police, investigators are “coordinating to confirm the facts and circumstances pertaining to information that indicates that the suspect was in possession of the firearm on school property, which would result in additional charges.” It’s not clear if Searcy is an Excel student.

Police said they arrested the teen as they were canvasing the area of Island View Place, where they believed he was headed. Investigators said they witnessed Searcy attempting to enter a vehicle. They stopped and detained him after confirming his identity. Witnesses told police they saw Searcy discarding a backpack before cops arrived. Investigators found the bag, which they say contained a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver.

Searcy is due to appear in South Boston District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Several students reportedly left school early as news spread of the situation. NBC Boston reported that teachers told students to put trash bags over the windows.

Friday’s incident comes just a day after a 7-year-old brought a loaded gun to Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester. It was unclear how the child got ahold of the firearm, but an investigation is underway.

“The person responsible for allowing access to this weapon is going to be held accountable,” Mayor Michelle Wu said of the elementary school incident. “No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age.”