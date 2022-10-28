Police: Suspect tried to light people on fire in Downtown Crossing store

Newsletter Signup
A person was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly trying to set people on fire in a Downtown Crossing supermarket.
Boston police responded to the scene at Roche Brothers, 8 Summer St., at 4:41 p.m., the department said in a release.
Once on the scene, officers were told that the suspect, who was later identified as 42-year-old Boston resident Syretta Copeland, was “was observed inside the store spraying aerosol cleaning products on other customers and then attempting to light that chemical on fire with a handheld lighter.”
Following a brief foot chase, officers arrested the suspect.
Copeland is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of an incendiary device, police said.
