A store clerk confronted an alleged shoplifter in North Station. The suspect then stabbed him, police say.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
MBTA Transit Police are investigating after an alleged shoplifter stabbed a store clerk in North Station Saturday night.
At around 10:30 p.m., the clerk followed the suspect from a business on Causeway Street into the station and confronted them for shoplifting, police tweeted.
The alleged shoplifter stabbed the clerk in the shoulder and fled the scene, according to police. The clerk was taken to an area hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.