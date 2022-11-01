Crime Littleton trucker arrested in killing of Worcester woman found in Georgia Jason Michael Palmer, 47, was arrested by federal marshals and state police Oct. 26 at a truck stop in Cambridge City, Indiana.

A Littleton man was arrested on murder charges after a Worcester woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month.

Jason Palmer, 47, was arrested by federal marshals and state police Oct. 26 at a truck stop in Cambridge City, Indiana. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing death, according to a bulletin from Indiana State Police.

On Oct. 8, a woman’s body was discovered in a wooded area near a truck stop in Woodbine, Georgia, according to a release by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office acquired by NBC Boston. Investigators discovered that the woman, identified as Jessica Goodrich, 46, had been a passenger in Palmer’s long-distance truck, the release said.

Advertisement:

While the relation between the two has not been confirmed, Goodrich’s sister told News4JAX that Palmer and Goodrich were in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Palmer was taken to Wayne County Jail in Indiana, and was later extradited to Camden County, NBC Boston reported.

Goodrich leaves behind three sons and five grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, according to her obituary.