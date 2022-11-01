Multiple arrests made after woman and children egged in MBTA station on Halloween

Newsletter Signup
Police made multiple arrests Halloween night after a woman and her three young children were egged at an MBTA station.
The woman told Transit Police at Ashmont Station that a group of teen boys threw eggs at her and her children. A 16-year-old Dorchester boy was identified as the “main aggressor,” police said. Officers spotted a bowl of eggs next to the boy, who reportedly gave police a fake name and was non-compliant.
The boy eventually assaulted an officer who was attempting to put him into custody. Another Dorchester 16-year-old interfered and was also put into custody, police said. A third assailant, identified as Aaron Maloney-Callender, 29, of Mattapan, became involved and displayed a knife at the officers.
Maloney-Callender was arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
The two teens and Maloney-Callender were transported to Transit Police headquarters, police said.
