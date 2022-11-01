Crime MBTA seeks shoplifting and stabbing suspect The shoplifter allegedly stabbed a store clerk in North Station Oct. 29.

MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify a person of interest implicated in an Oct. 29 stabbing and shoplifting incident.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk who confronted him for shoplifting in North Station, police tweeted Sunday. The clerk, who works in a business on Causeway Street, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

Identification Sought Person of Interest re: Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon-Knife at #MBTA North Station regarding a Shoplifting Incident from 10/29. Contact TPD Detectives w/any info you have 617-222-1050 or anonymous text to 873873. TY pic.twitter.com/CPOtkTrBIg — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 1, 2022

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call TPD Detectives at 617-222-1050 or text 873873.

An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.