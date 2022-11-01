MBTA seeks shoplifting and stabbing suspect

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify a person of interest implicated in an Oct. 29 stabbing and shoplifting incident.
The suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk who confronted him for shoplifting in North Station, police tweeted Sunday. The clerk, who works in a business on Causeway Street, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call TPD Detectives at 617-222-1050 or text 873873.
An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.