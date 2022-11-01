Crime Police seek to identify break-in suspect caught on camera in apartment complex near Merrimack College An image was captured Monday morning by a camera students set up of a man in a hoodie pulling at a door. The possible suspect. North Andover police via Facebook

North Andover police are seeking help identifying a possible suspect in a string of break-ins in the Royal Crest Estates apartment complex.

The complex, near Merrimack College, has seen recent break-ins. An image was captured Monday morning by a camera students set up of the possible suspect pulling at a door, 7News reported.

“I don’t know what his intentions are, but it’s weird and I don’t like it,” Heather Gagliard, a junior at Merrimack who said she and her roommates purchased the security camera to protect themselves, told the news station. “I never really expected that to even happen to my room. We all got the Ring camera to make sure we could be safe, but I never really expected that that would happen.”

Nothing has been stolen during the break-ins. Some students were in their apartments when they happened, according to 7News.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 978-683-6500.