Crime Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’ Veronica Goncalves was 48 years old, a mother of two, and a grandmother of one. Veronica Goncalves was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Joao Correia, Wednesday around noon. Pedro Rosario

Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, a Brockton mother, on Wednesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday night.

The DA’s Office said 56 year-old Joao Correia is in police custody at a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

WCVB reported that first-responders rushed to a home at 342 Crescent St. in Brockton after receiving a report that a person was unconscious in the driveway.

The news station reported that 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves was pronounced dead after suffering trauma to her head and face.

“This is a savage, brutal incident,” Plymouth County DA Timothy Cruz told reporters Wednesday. “This woman did not deserve this.”

Investigators on scene after 48-year-old woman found dead in driveway of home on Crescent St. in Brockton this afternoon



DA says she had trauma to head, including face



Family members tell @NBC10Boston victim just got home, had granddaughter in backseat when incident happened pic.twitter.com/ZBmFnd5yDB — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) November 2, 2022

The Brockton Enterprise reported that the DA said Correia and Goncalves were in a long-term relationship, but that there were no previous reports of domestic violence between the two of them.

Advertisement:

WCVB reported that Goncalves was a mother of two and a grandmother, and that her 2-year-old granddaughter was in a nearby car at the time of the killing.

Goncalves’ nephew, Pedro Rosario, told reporters Wednesday that Goncalves was a strong, independent, and kind-hearted woman.

#UPDATE: Search warrants being sought, interviews, canvasses are being conducted, Plymouth County DA says



Family of 48 y/o Veronica Goncalves Rosa mourning her death after found dead in her driveway in Brockton w/ 2 y/o granddaughter in backseat, family says@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/BoB96C39ZO — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) November 3, 2022

“We’re all in a state of shock. That someone would do this to her is beyond belief,” Rosario said. “We’re just trying to put the pieces together.”

The DA said the investigation into Goncalves’s death is ongoing.