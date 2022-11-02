Crime Police nab man suspected of breaking into Merrimack College students’ apartments An investigation is ongoing "with future criminal charges anticipated."

A Medford man has been arrested in connection with recent break-ins at apartments occupied by Merrimack College students in North Andover.

North Andover police and Merrimack College police received reports of two attempted break-ins and three successful break-ins at Royal Crest Estates in the early hours Monday, according to a release from North Andover police.

North Andover police released a photo of the suspect Monday afternoon, and with the help of students, the public, local media outlets, and video evidence, they were able to make an arrest Tuesday.

Adam Auditore, 26, was taken into custody and charged with attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony (two counts) and trespassing.

Advertisement:

No one was injured during any of the break-ins, according to police.

Auditore was expected to be arraigned Wednesday at Lawrence District Court, police said.

An investigation is ongoing “with future criminal charges anticipated,” authorities added.

See below for the photo released by North Andover police on Monday: