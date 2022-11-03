Acton police searching for driver who struck teen in crosswalk in hit-and-run crash

Newsletter Signup
Authorities in Acton are searching for the driver who struck a teenager attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk on Wednesday evening in an apparent hit-and-run crash.
Acton police and fire officials, in a statement, said first responders received a call around 6:15 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian near Great Road and Harris Street.
At the scene, responders found a juvenile, believed to be 13 years old, suffering from serious injuries. The teen was brought to the Wetherbee Street fields and then flown to a Boston-area hospital.
“The initial on-scene investigation indicates that the juvenile was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the crosswalk,” officials said in the statement. “The vehicle involved fled the scene. It is described as a black sedan, possibly a Nissan.”
The crash remained under investigation on Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver or vehicle involved is asked to call police at 978-264-9638.
