Crime Acton police searching for driver who struck teen in crosswalk in hit-and-run crash The juvenile suffered serious injuries, officials said.

Authorities in Acton are searching for the driver who struck a teenager attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk on Wednesday evening in an apparent hit-and-run crash.

Acton police and fire officials, in a statement, said first responders received a call around 6:15 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian near Great Road and Harris Street.

At the scene, responders found a juvenile, believed to be 13 years old, suffering from serious injuries. The teen was brought to the Wetherbee Street fields and then flown to a Boston-area hospital.

“The initial on-scene investigation indicates that the juvenile was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the crosswalk,” officials said in the statement. “The vehicle involved fled the scene. It is described as a black sedan, possibly a Nissan.”

The crash remained under investigation on Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver or vehicle involved is asked to call police at 978-264-9638.