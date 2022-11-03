Crime Boston police nab man accused of killing pregnant woman in Pennsylvania crash Kellie Adams, 31, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was killed in the crash, and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, was stillborn.

Boston police have arrested a fugitive wanted in an August crash in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania, that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn daughter.

A full extradition out of state felony warrant issued Oct. 28 out of the Montgomery County Courthouse of Pennsylvania sought Everett Clayton, 56, on charges of negligent vehicular manslaughter, Boston police said in a press release.

Kellie Adams, 31, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was killed in the crash, and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, was stillborn, according to a press release from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackson.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, just before 3 p.m., Lower Providence Township police responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash.

Adams was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. Clayton, who was not injured in the crash, was driving a 2003 Ford F650 XLT Super Duty dump body truck, according to the district attorney and Lower Providence Township police.

“This is a tragic loss of life of a young mother, pregnant with her third

child,” Steele said at the time of the crash. “Our hearts and prayers go out the family at this very difficult time.”

Adams was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash, Boston police said.

Officers arrested Clayton on Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 720 Albany St. in Boston.

Clayton is expected to be charged in Roxbury District Court as a fugitive from justice before facing extradition back to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to Boston police.