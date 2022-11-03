Middleton man allegedly defaced Winthrop Beach sign with ‘F–k Joe Biden’ repeatedly

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Middleton man is facing charges after he allegedly defaced a Winthrop Beach sign with a “vulgar” message repeatedly.
Mark Evans, 61, has been charged with tagging property and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
Winthrop police said in a news release Thursday that the sign, located at 254 Winthrop Shore Dr., was tagged with a heavy marker multiple times, typically early on Sunday mornings from August through October.
Police said the sign, which is owned by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), was tagged with “a vulgar phrase,” shown in the picture to read “F–k Joe Biden.”
Winthrop detectives obtained camera footage showing the suspect committing the crime and arriving and leaving from the area on foot, they said. On Oct. 24, an investigator identified the suspect as Evans.
Because DCR property falls under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts State Police, state troopers were also involved in the investigation.
“Crimes like these have a direct negative impact on the quality of life of our residents, which is why we take them very seriously,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in the release.
Evans has been summonsed to appear in East Boston District Court to face charges at an unreleased date.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.