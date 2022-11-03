Crime Middleton man allegedly defaced Winthrop Beach sign with ‘F–k Joe Biden’ repeatedly Mark Evans allegedly defaced the sign several times between August and October 2022. A Middleton man has been charged after allegedly defacing a sign for Winthrop Beach repeatedly. Winthrop Police Department

A Middleton man is facing charges after he allegedly defaced a Winthrop Beach sign with a “vulgar” message repeatedly.

Mark Evans, 61, has been charged with tagging property and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

Winthrop police said in a news release Thursday that the sign, located at 254 Winthrop Shore Dr., was tagged with a heavy marker multiple times, typically early on Sunday mornings from August through October.

Police said the sign, which is owned by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), was tagged with “a vulgar phrase,” shown in the picture to read “F–k Joe Biden.”

Winthrop detectives obtained camera footage showing the suspect committing the crime and arriving and leaving from the area on foot, they said. On Oct. 24, an investigator identified the suspect as Evans.

Because DCR property falls under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts State Police, state troopers were also involved in the investigation.

“Crimes like these have a direct negative impact on the quality of life of our residents, which is why we take them very seriously,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in the release.

Evans has been summonsed to appear in East Boston District Court to face charges at an unreleased date.