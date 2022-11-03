Crime Following sting operation, Tufts Medical Center doctor charged with attempted sex trafficking The anesthesiologist allegedly wrote that he was “not in the mood to get arrested today” to an undercover agent.

A Tufts Medical Center doctor was arrested and charged with attempted sex trafficking after allegedly agreeing to pay for sex with an underage girl.

Dr. Sadeq A. Quraishi, an anesthesiologist at the Boston hospital, was reportedly caught by police as part of a sting operation, according to The Boston Globe. After a back-and-forth conversation with an undercover federal agent posing as the mother of a 14-year-old, Quraishi allegedly agreed to pay $250 for sex.

He is being held without bail pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Quraishi allegedly responded to an online ad that appeared to be posted by a woman traveling with “two beautiful flowers that are ready to bloom,” according to an affidavit obtained by the Globe. Prosecutors said Quraishi had a conversation via text message with a Homeland Security agent who said they had two daughters, one a 14-year-old and the other a 12-year-old.

Advertisement:

Quraishi allegedly asked the undercover agent if they were a police officer, according to the Globe.

“No way. just trying to make a living best way we know how,” the agent reportedly replied.

In response, Quraishi allegedly wrote that he was “not in the mood to get arrested today.”

After exchanging more messages about sex acts, Quraishi allegedly expressed second thoughts because of the ages of the girls involved.

“I think everyone has fantasies but this seems a little over the top,” he allegedly wrote, according to the Globe.

When the undercover agent said that “it’s all natural,” Quraishi allegedly responded with hesitation about paying for sex with a 16-year-old as opposed to a 14-year-old.

“Would never have done this if you were not so persuasive … Hey you’ve been super nice and I appreciate it … just the age thing is throwing me,” Quraishi allegedly texted. “If you were to tell me she’s 16 or older and just looks young enough to pass off for 14 that would be a different thing.”

Quraishi then allegedly went to a hotel for the arranged encounter. He showed an undercover agent cash on hand and was given a hotel room key, the Globe reported. Quraishi was subsequently arrested, and law enforcement agents found a cell phone on him that matched the one used during the text conversation.

Advertisement:

“When we learned today of the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we immediately suspended his medical staff privileges, and he has been placed on leave while we await further information from law enforcement,” Tufts Medical Center said in a statement to the Globe.