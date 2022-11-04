Crime BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are looking to identify two men in connection with an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday. Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at Adam’s Convenience — located at 149 Hanover St. in Boston — and found a man and a woman who said they were attacked and robbed as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind the building shortly after 11 p.m.

The woman was punched and kicked in the back of the head, resulting in a small cut, according to police. The suspects also punched the man in the face several times and ripped off a gold chain with a pendant that he was wearing, police said.

The suspects, who were seen inside the store prior to the attack, then fled on foot to Blackstone Street and got into a black SUV, which drove off toward Surface Road.

Boston EMS responded to the scene to treat the man and the woman, who was ultimately taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 617-343-4571 or provide help anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).