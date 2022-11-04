BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night.
Police arrived at Adam’s Convenience — located at 149 Hanover St. in Boston — and found a man and a woman who said they were attacked and robbed as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind the building shortly after 11 p.m.
The woman was punched and kicked in the back of the head, resulting in a small cut, according to police. The suspects also punched the man in the face several times and ripped off a gold chain with a pendant that he was wearing, police said.
The suspects, who were seen inside the store prior to the attack, then fled on foot to Blackstone Street and got into a black SUV, which drove off toward Surface Road.
Boston EMS responded to the scene to treat the man and the woman, who was ultimately taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 617-343-4571 or provide help anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.