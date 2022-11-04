Crime Boston police looking for this woman, who allegedly fled with Halloween assault suspect The suspect allegedly fired a pellet or BB gun at another man in Roxbury on Halloween night.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman, in hopes of ultimately IDing a suspect in an aggravated assault on Halloween night in Roxbury.

Police shared photos of the woman — who allegedly fled with the suspect after the incident in a white SUV — on social media Friday.

According to police, the suspect fired a pellet or BB gun at another man at about 9:15 p.m. near 145 Moreland St. Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Black male, about 6 feet tall, with a small beard and wearing jeans, a black shirt, and possibly a ballistic vest.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line, 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).