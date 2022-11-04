Crime South Coast man facing charges after Best Buy Geek Squad reports finding child porn on his computer Authorities arrested Richard Vohnoutka Sr. on Wednesday and found more child sexual abuse images in his home, as well as four unsecured firearms, police said.

A Westport, Massachusetts man is facing charges this week after Best Buy’s Geek Squad reported finding a bookmark on his computer containing child sexual abuse material.

In October, Richard Vohnoutka Sr. of 793 Gifford Road had his computer serviced by the Geek Squad, who discovered a bookmark that they believed contained child pornography, police said in a Facebook post.

Detectives seized the computer and secured a warrant to search the device, finding hundreds of images which they determined to be child sexual abuse material, they said.

Police secured an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Vohnoutka’s residence.

They arrested Vohnoutka, whose age was not disclosed, on Wednesday and found more child sexual abuse images in his home, as well as four unsecured firearms, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending, the department added.