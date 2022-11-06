Crime Acton police identify car allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash that put 13-year-old in coma Cesar Soto Jr. was struck Wednesday evening near the intersection of Great Road and Harris Street in Acton. Acton police are looking to identify this sedan in connection with a hit and run crash. Acton Police Department

Acton police say they have identified the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old boy in a coma Wednesday evening.

Last week, police released photo and video of two vehicles they believed may have been involved in the crash. They asked for the public’s help in identifying a sedan and an SUV.

Acton police said in a news release Friday that they had identified one of the vehicles and are working on seizing it. They said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

It is unclear whether Acton police have identified or are pursuing a suspect, but no charges or arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police found 13-year-old Cesar Soto Jr. near the intersection of Great Road and Harris Street suffering from serious injuries.

Advertisement:

Cesar was flown to a hospital, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family pay for medical bills and other expenses. The GoFundMe organizer wrote Saturday that Cesar is still in a coma and is expected to remain in a coma for several more weeks as he heals.

As of Sunday evening, over $20,000 had been raised to help Cesar’s family, far surpassing the fundraiser’s goal of $5,000.

On Friday, Acton police announced that Jeff Bursaw, owner of Bursaw Gas and Oil on Great Road in Acton, is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the identification of a driver involved in the crash.

Cesar’s older brother works at the gas station, and police said the news of what happened to Cesar brought Bursaw to tears.

“The driver hasn’t been identified yet so I want to try to rustle the leaves up a little bit,” Bursaw said. “Somebody out there has to know something and hopefully this will help prompt them to come forward.”