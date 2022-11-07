Crime 2 shot in Melrose; police looking for suspect The incident left two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Melrose police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in the city Sunday evening that left two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Police were called to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, at about 7:30 p.m. where officers found the injured victims, according to a department release. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting transpired as a result of a verbal altercation between the suspect and victims, and the parties knew each other, police said. The victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance; their current conditions are unknown.

The suspect is a white male with a beard, 130-140 pounds, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be armed, police said, and anyone who sees someone fitting this description was asked to call 911.