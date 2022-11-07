Crime 5 people injured, 1 killed in separate shootings in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park “Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.” Cards from Boston's Neighborhood Trauma Team were left at homes and on cars after a triple shooting on Oct. 30 in Dorchester. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park.

Sunday’s hour of shootings continues the wave of violence being seen this fall that has community and city leaders alike calling for action.

Boston police said officers responded to the report of the first shooting at 9:10 p.m. Responding to a call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St. in Mattapan, the officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to a local hospital for treatment where one of them, an adult man, was pronounced dead.

Advertisement:

The second victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers then responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview St. in Dorchester around 9:40 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were life-threatening.

Five minutes later, at about 9:45 p.m., officers in Hyde Park respond to a report of a person shot at 1 Rosa St. There, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A short time later, around 10:02 p.m., police responded to a local hospital for a report that two men walked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Police said an initial investigation indicates the men were shot in the Rosa Street incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings Sunday night; police said the investigations into all three incidents were ongoing.

The day of violence comes on the heels of a fatal shooting in the South End on Friday night outside the Tent City Apartments that left 39-year-old Jason Murray, of South Boston, dead.

Advertisement:

Last weekend, four people were shot and injured in two separate shootings in Dorchester.

Sunday’s fatal shooting in Mattapan marks the 36th homicide in Boston this year, according to a Boston police spokesperson.

During a Sunday press conference, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox called on the public for help, asking for information to be shared as authorities investigate the acts of violence, The Boston Globe reports.

“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is,” he said. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren’t ringing off the hook when people are telling us what happened or what they might’ve seen or heard.”

According to Boston 25 News, members of the clergy and community activists are calling for a self-imposed curfew, asking that parents of kids under the age of 13 make sure their children are inside by 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).