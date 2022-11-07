Crime Dorchester man charged after allegedly driving while intoxicated and attempting to bribe police The man allegedly also stole the car he was driving when he was arrested.

A Dorchester man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole a car, drove it while intoxicated, and then tried to bribe officers, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Monday.

Derek Froio, 29, has been charged with operating under the influence, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and bribing a public employee.

The DA’s Office said that on Saturday at about 1:57 a.m., Boston police responded to West Broadway in South Boston and were flagged down by a man who said his car had been stolen.

The man pointed to the car, which was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of East Broadway and West Broadway. Officers approached the car and knocked on the window to alert the driver, who was later identified as Froio, the DA’s Office said.

Froio appeared to be non-responsive, the DA’s Office said. Officers opened the door and told Froio to put the car in park. Instead, he allegedly stepped on the gas and nearly hit the officers with the car.

The car traveled several feet before coming to a stop, at which time officers removed Froio from the car and handcuffed him, the DA’s Office said. Officers said Froio was unsteady on his feet, slurring his speech, smelled of alcohol, and had red and glossy eyes.

After being arrested, the DA’s Office said, Froio became extremely agitated and said “Dad is going to kill [me]…how much is this going [to] cost, 10 Gs?”

Froio refused to take a breath analyzer test and resisted being fingerprinted, the DA’s Office said. While being booked, Froio allegedly told officers “I’ll send you both $5,000 each to make this go away…I get there is a moral compass, but we all need money. That’s a vacation.”

Judge Pamela Dashiell released Froio on personal recognizance and ordered him to remain alcohol-free, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and submit to random screening, the DA’s Office said. Froio is due in court Dec. 16 for a pre-trial conference.

“As if this individual didn’t make enough trouble for himself by stealing a car and driving while intoxicated, he added to his problems by attempting to bribe his way out of the situation. He’s fortunate that his bad decisions didn’t lead to him or anyone else getting hurt,” DA Hayden said in a news release.