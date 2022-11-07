Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Winthrop

Newsletter Signup
A man was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed on Shirley Street in Winthrop Sunday night.
Winthrop police said in a news release that they responded to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove Avenue and Moore Street just before 8 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said, and his condition is unknown at this time.
Police said they are still actively investigating the stabbing, but that they don’t think there is any danger to the public. No further information has been released.
