Crime Police arrest man for Sunday night shooting in Melrose Christopher Corcoran is facing multiple assault charges. Two people were shot in their lower extremities in Melrose Sunday night. Google Maps

Police arrested a Melrose man Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting that took place in Melrose Sunday night and left two people injured.

Christopher Corcoran, 44, has been charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license.

Melrose police responded to Waverly Place Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in their lower extremities.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, and police said in a news release Monday that both victims have since been released.

The male suspect, who was later identified as Corcoran, fled the scene on foot, but police searched the area Sunday night and did not find him.

Through their investigation, which involved State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, police identified Corcoran as a suspect. Police said they also determined that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between Corcoran and the victims.

Corcoran was arrested without incident in Saugus around 2:20 p.m. Monday afternoon, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court.