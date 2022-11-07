Crime Police pursuit ends with 5 juveniles arrested, 3 firearms confiscated Officers from Worcester, Auburn, Millbury, Oxford, and the Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

A high-speed chase through multiple Massachusetts communities early Sunday morning resulted in the arrests of five male juveniles and the recovery of three loaded handguns, according to Worcester police.

At about 1:10 a.m., a Worcester police officer on patrol in the area of Winter and Grafton streets noticed a white Ford Explorer with a familiar license plate. The vehicle appeared to be the same one in photos shared over a department email in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired, Worcester police noted in a press release.

The officer called for backup and began to follow the Ford up Grafton Street.

In the area of 263 Grafton St., the officer turned his lights on, attempting to pull the vehicle over. The driver did not pull over, and instead sped up Grafton Street, police said. The officer continued after the Ford, as another Worcester police officer joined in his own cruiser.

On Massasoit Road, the officer ended pursuit, noting that the vehicle “continued to operate in a reckless manner.”

Soon after, Millbury police reported that they were pursuing the Ford on Route 20 en route to Auburn.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., Worcester police were informed that the car was disabled in Auburn. Officers from Worcester, Auburn, Millbury, Oxford, and the Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

Police arrested five male juveniles from the car and reported confiscating three loaded handguns.

The suspects are now facing serious charges in connection with the firearms, police said.

The juvenile driver was also charged with operating to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle charges.