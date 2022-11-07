Crime Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton Police are investigating after 38-year-old Raynham resident Ross Copeland was killed.

Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and Taunton police are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning in Taunton.

Taunton police received a 911 call at 1:38 a.m. that a man was bleeding and needing an ambulance at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a release.

First responders found the victim, Ross Copeland, 38, of Raynham, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene. They rushed him to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. No further details were immediately available, as the investigation remains ongoing.