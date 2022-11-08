Crime Police identify suspect wanted for Jamaica Plain home invasion, aggravated sexual assault Washington Pearson remains on the loose. Washington Pearson. Boston Police Department

The suspect in a home invasion and aggravated sexual assault that occurred midday on Oct. 24 at a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain has been identified by Boston police as Washington Pearson. He is wanted on a straight warrant for attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, and assault to rape, among other charges.

Pearson is 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. Police have been trying to identify him for two weeks, since the incident happened.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Pearson is asked to contact Boston police sexual assault detectives at 617-343-4400, and anyone who sees him should call 911, police said. To aid in the investigation anonymously, call 800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).