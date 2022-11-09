Crime BPD officer accused of operating under the influence of drugs in Haverhill "These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold members of our department who violate the law accountable."

A Boston police officer was arrested Monday in Haverhill and accused of driving while under the influence of drugs, the department said in a release.

Christopher Long was arrested by the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit and charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

Long is currently injured on duty and working under the Medically Incapacitated Unit, Boston police said. The department did not provide further details about the nature of his injury or when it happened.

The department said it has opened an investigation into Long’s arrest.

“These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer,” Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement. “We will hold members of our department who violate the law accountable.”

Long pleaded not guilty to the OUI charge in Haverhill District Court on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance, The Boston Globe reported from court records.