Police seek person of interest in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street Station

MBTA Transit Police released a photo of a person of interest in an alleged assault at Park Street Station on Tuesday night.
Officials said the “unprovoked assault on a female” took place at 9 p.m.
The photo shows someone wearing what appears to be a dark Aeropostale sweatshirt with the hood up, jeans, sneakers, and a white mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 617-222-1050 or sending an anonymous text to 873873.
See the photo below:
