Crime Police seek person of interest in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street Station The incident took place at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

MBTA Transit Police released a photo of a person of interest in an alleged assault at Park Street Station on Tuesday night.

Officials said the “unprovoked assault on a female” took place at 9 p.m.

The photo shows someone wearing what appears to be a dark Aeropostale sweatshirt with the hood up, jeans, sneakers, and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 617-222-1050 or sending an anonymous text to 873873.

See the photo below:

ID Wanted: Person of Interest in an unprovoked assault on a female at #MBTA Park Street Station. 11/08 at 9PM. Please contact our Detectives at 617-222-1050 or anonymous text to 873873 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/NVq2SBH0be — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 9, 2022