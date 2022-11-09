Crime

Police seek person of interest in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street Station

The incident took place at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

By Heather Alterisio

MBTA Transit Police released a photo of a person of interest in an alleged assault at Park Street Station on Tuesday night.

Officials said the “unprovoked assault on a female” took place at 9 p.m.

The photo shows someone wearing what appears to be a dark Aeropostale sweatshirt with the hood up, jeans, sneakers, and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 617-222-1050 or sending an anonymous text to 873873.

See the photo below: