Crime Suspect shot flares into dock, stabbed Boston officer with syringe, police say Police say the suspect allegedly threw several objects at them, including uncapped syringes, one of which hit and stabbed an officer. Boston police arrested a South Boston man Saturday after he set off flares into dock on Rowes Wharf. Boston Police Department

Boston police arrested a South Boston man Saturday night after a bizarre incident during which he reportedly threw syringes at officers and set off flares on a dock.

Boston police said in a news release that they were called to the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of vandalism. The caller said a man was shooting flares into a dock on the harbor side of the hotel, causing damage to the dock and nearby boats.

Officers reportedly saw the suspect standing on top of a shipping container, lighting off flares, and yelling threats.

When the suspect, a 35-year-old South Boston man, saw the officers, he became increasingly agitated and allegedly began throwing various items toward them, including several uncapped syringes, police said.

The officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect refused to come down from the shipping container, police said. He then began to stab himself in the arm with a syringe.

Officers responded by climbing onto the shopping container to try to help the suspect down, police said, but he began to attack the officers and a struggle ensured.

After the suspect was placed in handcuffs, one of the officers felt a sharp pain. Police said one of the uncapped syringes thrown by the suspect had stabbed the officers.

The suspect was placed in custody and taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said. He is expected to be summonsed to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, vandalism, trespassing, and disturbing the peace.

The injured officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.