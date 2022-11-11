Crime 26-year-old charged in fatal stabbing in Lowell Jacob Dwyer of Lowell was arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Christopher Dubey, also of Lowell.

A suspect has been charged in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing at a home on Princeton Boulevard in Lowell.

Jacob Dwyer, 26, of Lowell was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner confirmed in a statement.

Lowell police responded to the scene at the Princeton Boulevard home Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a person stabbed.

At the scene, the driver of a passing vehicle reportedly waved down officers and told them that her passenger — later identified as Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell — was suffering from stab wounds.

Advertisement:

Dubey was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Following a preliminary investigation, officials believe that the victim had come to this residence on Princeton Boulevard after he had been contacted by another person, who had indicated that they needed help.

Dwyer was acting erratically, according to the other person at the scene.

This person, who was also the driver that flagged down police, was Dwyer’s 24-year-old girlfriend who lived with him at the Princeton Boulevard residence, The Lowell Sun reported from police and court documents.

All three people knew each other, according to authorities.

Dwyer was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court, and a judge ordered him held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 17, the district attorney’s office said.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible, per the district attorney’s office.