Crime 22-year-old arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Hyde Park Four overdosed Sunday night after snorting a powdery substance out of Gilbert Eatherton's fanny pack, police said.

A Charlestown man was arrested after he was suspected of trafficking fentanyl that led to several overdoses, police said.

Police responded to 1442 Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning for a report of an overdose. Local fire and emergency services were already on scene attending to multiple overdose victims. The victims all regained consciousness after Narcan was administered, police said.

Boston EMS transported three adult women and one adult male to local area hospitals for treatment. Officers learned the victims had snorted a powdery substance before collapsing.

Police said they located a fanny pack containing 11 small plastic bags of a white powdery substance belonging to another person on scene, identified as Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown.

Eatherton was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and several other drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned at West Roxbury Court.