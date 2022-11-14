Crime Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police recovered a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine. Boston Police Department

Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. officers on patrol in Dorchester reported seeing a car with heavily tinted windows driving on Washington Street in the direction of Columbia Road, according to a statement from Boston police.

They turned on their lights and sirens, stopping the vehicle in the area of 465 Washington St. Immediately, the driver stepped out of the car and tried to walk away, police said.

Officers realized that the driver – identified as 29-year-old Angie Garcia – had a loaded firearm, the statement noted.

Advertisement:

They recovered the gun, a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, and arrested Garcia, according to their report.

The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. She is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.