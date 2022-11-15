Crime Group of youths ‘violently’ assaults officer in MBTA station, police say Three teenage girls — 14, 15, and 16 — were taken into custody after the attack Monday afternoon. The Forest Hills MBTA station on an early morning in September. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

After an attack on an MBTA Transit Police officer at Forest Hills Station in Jamaica Plain, three teens are facing assault charges.

The incident occurred at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the mezzanine of the station. There were approximately 40 to 50 youths loitering inside the station at the time, transit police said.

“The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation,” police said. “Their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.”

The officer instructed the group to use the transportation there or leave the station, and that’s when things turned violent, according to police.

Advertisement:

“The group violently set upon the officer kicking and punching him about his body,” police said. “Once the officer was on the ground several in the group continued to kick him and drag the officer.”

Additional transit police, as well as Boston police and state police, officers responded to the scene to restore order.

Three teenage girls — 14, 15, and 16 — were placed in custody for assault battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing, and there may be other charges and other individuals charged moving forward.