26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell

A 26-year-old Lowell man died Wednesday morning as a result of a gunshot wound he received the night before, officials said.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Lowell police responded to Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured man.

Police arrived and found the victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi, of Lowell, and had him taken to Lowell General Hospital for treatment.

Ganobi was later taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died the next morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy of Ganobi and determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was homicide.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Lowell police at (978) 937-3200.