Crime Ayer man, 19, charged with homicide in car crash that killed 16-year-old girl Christopher Filz allegedly crashed his car last month, killing Krystal Mello, who was a passenger at the time of the crash. Krystal Mello. GoFundMe

A 19-year-old Ayer man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with an October incident during which he allegedly crashed his car and ended up killing a 16-year-old Ayer girl who was a passenger in the car.

Christopher Filz was arraigned in Leominster District Court Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from a car crash that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello, who was a passenger in a car Filz was driving at the time of the crash, a release from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said.

The DA’s Office said in the release that on Oct. 6, State Police were called to I-190 north in Leominster around 7:10 p.m. At the scene of the crash, they found that a 2001 Ford Mustang had gone off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and rolled over.

The Mustang, which Filz owned, had three passengers inside. They were freed from the car by Leominster firefighters.

Mello died from injuries she sustained in the crash. The other two passengers, a 16-year-girl from Shirley and an 18-year-old man from Bolton, were both injured and taken to a Worcester hospital.

Filz has been ordered not to drive and to stay away and have no contact with witnesses and Mello’s family. The case was continued to Jan. 5.