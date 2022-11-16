Crime Boston Children’s Hospital received another bomb threat, police say all clear The person who sent the threat said they did so because they oppose the gender-affirming care the hospital provides transgender and non-binary youth. Boston Children's Hospital received its third bomb threat this year Wednesday morning. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Children’s Hospital was once again the target of a bomb threat Wednesday morning. Boston police have since given the all-clear for the hospital.

“This morning, the hospital was again the target of a bomb threat. Boston Police investigated and have given the all-clear that there is no active threat to the hospital,” Boston Children’s Hospital said in a statement.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and hospital security teams, and we are grateful for their immediate response. We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here. We will provide additional information as we are able.”

Advertisement:

Boston police spokesperson John Boyle said that police responded to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. Upon investigation, they found no suspicious items, he said, but they are still actively investigating the incident.

The hospital and many Boston news organizations received the threat in an email sent at 8:40 a.m. from a ProtonMail account. ProtonMail is an end-to-end encrypted email service often used by people who want to avoid being tracked or identified.

The email said the sender had placed bombs at Boston Children’s Hospital and made threats against the hospital’s doctors. Boyle said police are also investigating the threats made against the hospital’s doctors.

The sender said they were targeting the hospital because they opposed its Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) program. The program provides gender-affirming care, including hormone blockers and hormone therapy, to transgender and non-binary youths.

This is the third bomb threat the hospital has received this year. In August, the hospital received a hoax bomb threat, with the perpetrator saying they were targeting the hospital because of its GeMS program. A Westfield woman was arrested for the bomb threat in September.

Also in September, Boston Children’s Hospital and other institutions in the city received a series of hoax bomb threats. A Canadian man was arrested for the threats in October.

Advertisement:

Boston Children’s Hospital is one of many children’s hospitals in the U.S. that have become the target of online harassment by far-right agitators who oppose their gender-affirming healthcare services. Other hospitals, such as Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, have also received bomb threats.

As a result, in October, three medical associations asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate these threats and prosecute the offenders.

In September, Canadian anti-trans activist Chris Elston staged a protest of the GeMS program outside Boston Children’s Hospital. He was joined by fewer than 10 people but met by over 200 counter-protesters.