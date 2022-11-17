Crime Police investigating armed robbery at Martha’s Vineyard bank Three robbers tied up bank staff and escaped in a stolen vehicle, according to officials. Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Martha's Vineyard bank.

Armed robbers held up a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning and escaped in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

“Active police scene at Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven,” Tisbury police wrote on Facebook. “Confirmed armed robbery with firearms.”

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told the Vineyard Gazette that the robbery occurred around 8:15 a.m., when three people armed with handguns entered the building. They tied up bank staff and escaped in a stolen vehicle, which later turned up near the Manuel F. Correllus state forest, the news outlet reported.

No one was physically injured.

In a later Facebook post, the Tisbury Police Department confirmed it is receiving assistance from the FBI and Massachusetts State Police.

The robbery took place at the Rockland Trust at 257 Edgartown Road in West Tisbury, according to FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera.

“The FBI is responding to the scene and is assisting our law enforcement partners in the investigation,” Setera told Boston.com. She declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Habekost told The Martha’s Vineyard Times that police officers were monitoring the ferry terminal. The Steamship Authority provides service from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole, in Falmouth.

Ongoing police activity reported in Falmouth is believed to be connected to the robbery, a high-level law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston.

Falmouth police said there is currently an active police incident scene on Jones Road. The road will be shut down between Gifford Street and Davis Straits, the department said.

“Area schools have been put in a shelter in place status as a precaution,” Falmouth police wrote on Facebook, asking community members to avoid the area. “There is currently no immediate danger to the general public.”

#BREAKING: State Police and Falmouth Police are at the Holiday Inn in Falmouth #WBZ. I count 7 police vehicles there at least. pic.twitter.com/Vc8T6S3w5N — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) November 17, 2022