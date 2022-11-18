Crime Possible fetal or infant remains found in freezer in South Boston apartment Police are urging the public to come forward with any information about the case. Police found “what appears to be a human fetus or infant” in the freezer inside an apartment Thursday at 838 Broadway in South Boston. Jeremy C. Fox for the Boston Globe

Boston police found the remains of what they believe is a human fetus or baby in a South Boston apartment Thursday afternoon.

Boston police said in a news release that they received a call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate the premises at 838 East Broadway in South Boston.

At the scene, officers found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant, police said.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County County District Attorney’s Office told The Boston Globe that the remains were found in a freezer.

The medical examiner just showed up to a house on East Broadway in #SouthBoston. @bostonpolice detectives along with deceives from the Suffolk Co DA’s office have been on scene here for about 2 hours. Officials have not given any info about what may have happened. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/XVhgu3QkQP — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) November 17, 2022

Homicide detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.