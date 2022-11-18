Possible fetal or infant remains found in freezer in South Boston apartment
Police are urging the public to come forward with any information about the case.
Boston police found the remains of what they believe is a human fetus or baby in a South Boston apartment Thursday afternoon.
Boston police said in a news release that they received a call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate the premises at 838 East Broadway in South Boston.
At the scene, officers found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant, police said.
A spokesperson for the Suffolk County County District Attorney’s Office told The Boston Globe that the remains were found in a freezer.
Homicide detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
