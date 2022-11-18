Crime NH man charged after allegedly shooting turkey from his car window with 9mm handgun Anyone who witnesses someone poaching New Hampshire's wildlife is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262.

A New Hampshire man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after shooting a turkey from his car window, according to N.H. Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and the anti-poaching program Operation Game Thief.

The man , who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun, according to a Facebook post from the agency Wednesday.

Conservation officers said they learned about the incident after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen. They were assisted at the scene by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Officials remind the public that tips like these will always remain anonymous.

Anyone who witnesses someone poaching New Hampshire’s wildlife is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262.