Crime 26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital.

Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that investigators believe Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell was killed shortly after a heated exchange over a “traffic dispute” with two people whom he did not know.

Police believe one of the two people was a Hispanic man who is around 5-foot-7 and has a slender build, the DA’s Office said.

Police found Ganobi suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital before being transported to Tufts Medical Center where he died Wednesday morning.

Advertisement:

Investigators ask that anyone with any information about this incident or who thinks they may know people involved call Lowell police at (978) 937-3200.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives are actively investigating Ganobi’s death.