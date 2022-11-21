Crime 2 suspects arrested in 4 Cambridge house break-ins Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge is believed to be responsible for at least three daytime house break-ins on Friday morning, as well as multiple bicycle thefts.

Cambridge police arrested two separate suspects last week following a series of house break-ins and some bicycle thefts.

Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge is believed to be responsible for at least three daytime house break-ins on Friday morning, as well as multiple bicycle thefts, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an email.

Officers found Batista under a stairwell Friday morning after they responded to a report of a possible breaking and entering at a Green Street residence.

Batista, who was said to be known to officers, was reportedly wearing clothing seen at an earlier break-in on Franklin Street.

Police discovered that he was also in possession of two bicycles that were reported stolen out of the Franklin Street apartment and an apartment on Douglass Street, according to the spokesman.

At the Franklin Street apartment, a resident said they saw a man testing locks on storage units in the basement. The suspect left the area when confronted, but a bike that was believed to be stolen was left behind and recovered, Warnick said.

Earlier that morning, two residents at a Douglass Street apartment said they were sleeping when they were awoken by a loud noise in their kitchen. They then saw the suspect poking his head inside the kitchen window, which had been forced inward, Warnick said.

The resident yelled, causing the intruder to flee. The suspect was reportedly seen pushing a bicycle when he left the area.

Batista is now facing several charges including three counts of daytime breaking and entering and larceny over $1,200, police said.

On Thursday morning, meanwhile, officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a Brattle Street home.

An investigation led them to believe that their suspect had accessed an unlocked door and entered the home overnight while some family members were asleep.

The homeowner, returning from a function at the time, found the suspect inside, Warnick said.

The suspect, 58-year-old Cambridge resident Philippe Rosier, was arrested and charged with unarmed burglary.

With the holiday season here, the Cambridge Police Department reminds residents to be vigilant especially if traveling and leaving their home unattended. Police will be on patrol, but residents should ensure that all doors and windows are locked and any outside light sensors are working properly, the department said.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. In an emergency, dial 911.