Crime Suspect in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery appears in court Miquel A. Jones was charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the heist. A Rockland Trust branch in Vineyard Haven was robbed Thursday, a crime that put the regional high school into a lockdown, officials said. Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via The Boston Globe

A man accused of driving the getaway car during an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last week appeared in court Monday morning.

Miquel A. Jones was charged with accessory after the fact, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Benjamin Barnes ordered Jones held on $300,000 cash bail with conditions of release including GPS monitoring and a nightly curfew, according to the DA’s office. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Both Jones and his attorney declined to comment on the case. The 30-year-old is a former Jamaican pro soccer player turned landscaper who lives in Edgartown, The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported.

The heist happened Thursday morning at a Rockland Trust location in Vineyard Haven. Three masked people forced their way into the bank armed with handguns, the DA’s office said.

Investigators released an image of one of the robbers involved in the bank theft on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday. Each robber was wearing the same kind of Halloween-like mask, officials have said.

According to an arraignment report provided by the DA’s office, the thieves bound bank employees with duct tape and plastic restraints and took “a sum of U.S. currency.” They also stole a bank employee’s car and drove it to a parking lot, according to the report. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra was spotted leaving the lot moments later.

Police stopped the Hyundai on Friday and spoke with Jones, who was behind the wheel.

Jones was reportedly evasive throughout questioning, and police noticed a green, vegetation-like substance on his shoes, which appeared similar to material found in the bank employee’s abandoned vehicle, according to the report.

A search of Jones’s car allegedly turned up three $100 bills — two of which had sequential serial numbers — as well as white sneakers and dark clothing consistent with the robbers’ outfits, per surveillance video and witness statements.

Police said Jones could face additional charges based on what was allegedly discovered inside the car, The Boston Globe reported.