Teen charged with armed robbery with gun after incident near East Boston Memorial Stadium The 18-year-old pressed a gun into the victim's stomach and "demanded everything he had," reported police.

MBTA Transit Police arrested an 18-year-old East Boston man following an alleged armed robbery outside the East Boston Memorial Stadium.

A 24-year-old man was walking outside the stadium Tuesday evening at approximately 5:20 p.m. when Ja’Kye Lucas and two other males approached him, police said. Lucas pressed a gun into the victim’s stomach and “demanded ‘everything he had,'” reported transit police.

“The victim proceeded to hand over his iPhone and wallet containing cash and credit cards,” officials said.

The victim gave chase as the suspects fled into the MBTA’s Airport Station, where he struggled with Lucas on the outbound platform before Lucas again ran and exited toward the station’s parking lot. The victim and an MBTA employee allegedly detained Lucas there until TPD arrived.

The firearm, which was recovered in the mezzanine area by the elevator, had five rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, police said. Lucas was placed into custody on charges of armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. The other two suspects got away.