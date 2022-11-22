Crime $10K reward offered to help find man accused of killing his 11-month old daughter in Connecticut Christopher Francisquini, 31, is accused of murdering and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla. Christopher Francisquini, 31. Naugatuck Police Department





NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered as Connecticut authorities continue to search for a parolee accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter.

Law enforcement officials announced the reward Monday as efforts broadened to find 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who is charged in an arrest warrant with murder in the killing of his daughter, Camilla, in Naugatuck on Friday.

The girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, the chief medical examiner’s office said.

Officials allege Francisquini got into an argument with the child’s mother after the killing Friday morning. It’s not clear why the girl was killed.

WANTED FOR MURDER: CHRISTOPHER FRANCISQUINI $10,000 CASH REWARD pic.twitter.com/qs7hrluzUw — Naugatuck Police Dept. (@Naugy_PD) November 21, 2022

Messages seeking comment were left for state public defenders representing Francisquini in other cases.

Police described Francisquini as dangerous. Court records show he is on parole for a 2012 assault conviction, and authorities said he cut off an electronic monitoring device from his ankle after the killing.

“My message to Francisquini is turn yourself in immediately,” Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said. “We will not rest until we take you into custody.”

Francisquini fled Naugatuck in a car that was found abandoned in New Haven, police said.

Francisquini is free on bail in several pending criminal cases involving carjacking, assault and other charges, court records show.

Naugatuck police held a press conference Monday morning. Watch below:







Additional photos and details about the suspect can be found below:

NEWS Release 2200021952

11/18/22 Naugatuck Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect: Christopher Francisquini (5/15/1991)

6’ 230 Pounds Black male — Naugatuck Police Dept. (@Naugy_PD) November 18, 2022

*UPDATE 1:27 PM* Below is a photograph of the suspect Christopher. At this time we can confirm the deceased is a 1 year old child. Any information regarding Christopher’s whereabouts contact NPD at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010. pic.twitter.com/CH5aL4A4dX — Naugatuck Police Dept. (@Naugy_PD) November 18, 2022