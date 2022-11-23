Crime 21-year-old suspect sought for fatal Lowell road rage shooting Rafael Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Lowell resident Odogwu Ganobi "following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," officials said. Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, pictured here in two different photos, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Lowell. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Investigators have secured an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting that followed a road rage incident in Lowell earlier this month.

Officials said they believe Rafael Garcia-Rey shot 26-year-old Lowell resident Odogwu Ganobi “following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute,” according to a release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner on Wednesday.

Police found Ganobi suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue on the evening of Nov. 15. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital before being transported to Tufts Medical Center where he died the next morning.

Garcia-Rey, who has ties to both Lowell and Fall River, is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slender build.

Officials noted that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Any member of the public who sees the suspect or believes they know of his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately. Members of the public should not attempt to approach or contact Garcia-Rey, officials said.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

This case is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office.

