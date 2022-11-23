Crime One dead, another injured in related New Hampshire shootings Police in New Hampshire have located a person they believe was involved in the two shootings on Wednesday.

Following a multi-town search, police in New Hampshire have located a person they believe was involved in two shootings on Wednesday, one of them fatal.

The person was located shortly after noon in Nashua, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.

They said one man was shot and killed at a home in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. Another man was shot in Brookline, New Hampshire, but survived and is receiving medical treatment. Authorities believe the two shootings are related.

A search for the person believed to have been involved took state and local police through Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua.

The scene on Center rd in Lyndeborough, NH. This is connected to a shooting in Brookline, NH and a search in Milford, NH. pic.twitter.com/7N1XczpC2w — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) November 23, 2022

Formella and Noyes did not name the person or specify whether they were arrested or how they may have been involved in the shootings. A Formella spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and there is no indication that the public is at risk, according to the statement.