One dead, another injured in related New Hampshire shootings

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Following a multi-town search, police in New Hampshire have located a person they believe was involved in two shootings on Wednesday, one of them fatal.
The person was located shortly after noon in Nashua, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.
They said one man was shot and killed at a home in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. Another man was shot in Brookline, New Hampshire, but survived and is receiving medical treatment. Authorities believe the two shootings are related.
A search for the person believed to have been involved took state and local police through Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua.
Formella and Noyes did not name the person or specify whether they were arrested or how they may have been involved in the shootings. A Formella spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and there is no indication that the public is at risk, according to the statement.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.